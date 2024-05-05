Pakistan: Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 : Pakistan People's Party's Faisal Karim Kundi took oath as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, according to ARY News.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), administered the oath to Faisal Karim Kundi during a ceremony at the Governor House. Faisal Karim Kundi, a PPP stalwart, served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from 2008 to 2013.

He also served as the Prime Minister's Adviser in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

"Every effort will be made to build a bridge between the province and the centre," Faisal Karim Kundi said, according to ARY News.

Kundi has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing various issues, and he vowed to put the province back on track to prosperity.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, earlier accorded his approval to the appointment of governors for the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Following the approval, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has been appointed as Governor of Punjab, Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor of KP and Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as Governor of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The president approved the appointments based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, according to a statement issued by the President Secretariat.

The development came a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari named two senior party leaders Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Faisal Karim Kundifor the posts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab governors as part of the deal reached with PML-N before joining the coalition government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor