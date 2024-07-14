Pakistan: False FIR filed against Baloch activists amid protests for Zaheer Baloch's release

Quetta [Pakistan], July 14 : The Pakistani administration lodged an FIR against top Baloch rights activists, including Maharang Baloch, on Saturday, who were demanding the release of forcibly abducted people.

This move comes when several protestors have been organising a huge rally, demanding the safe return of forcibly abducted Zaheer Ahmed Baloch, who had been abducted by Pakistani forces last month.

The activists have been allegedly booked on the allegations of creating chaos and damaging public property.

In an initial post on 'X', Maharang Baloch stated, "The government of Balochistan has filed two FIRs against peaceful protesters including me. These are old tactics to silence those who are peacefully fighting for their rights. The law should protect the masses, but instead, the state has been using the law against people who believe in democracy and peaceful human rights struggles."

The government of Balochistan has filed two FIRs against peaceful protesters including me. These are old tactics to silence those who are peacefully fighting for their rights. The law should protect the masses, but instead, the state has been using the law against people who… pic.twitter.com/f7ljSqlHqJ— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) July 13, 2024

In another statement, Maharang Baloch highlighted that discussions were held with the administration in the ongoing sit-in today for the release of Zaheer Baloch.

"Discussions were held with the government delegation and administration in the ongoing sit-in today for the recovery of Zaheer Baloch, in which an FIR was filed against Zaheer Baloch's enforced disappearance, among the protesters detained on July 11," she stated, adding, "Of the 21 protesters who were still in police custody, 15 were released at this time, while 6 will be released after the courts open on Monday and all cases against the peaceful protesters will be dismissed on July 11."

آج ظہیر بلوچ کے بازیابی کے لئے جاری دھرنے میں حکومتی وفد اور انتظامیہ کے ساتھ مزاکرات ہوئے، جس میں ظہیر بلوچ کے جبری گمشدگی کی ایف۔آئی۔آر سی ٹی ڈی کے خلاف درج کی گئی، 11 جولائی کو حراست میں لیے گئے مظاہرین میں سے جو 21 مظاہرین اب بھی پولیس کے حراست میں تھے ان میں سے 15 کو اس وقت… pic.twitter.com/zlqXITYMmi— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) July 14, 2024

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a post on 'X' condemned the action of the Pakistani administration for filing such an FIR, calling it propaganda being spread against the activist Mahrang Baloch.

According to the BYC statement released on 'X', "Propaganda is being spread on social media against Baloch Yakjehti Committee Organiser, Mahrang Baloch for inciting violence. This is only a tool to justify police violence against peaceful protestors. It should be remembered that Quetta Police injured more than 27 of peaceful protestors yesterday, including women and children, and has lodged several bogus FIRs against Mahrang Baloch and others. The same police has refused to register an FIR against CTD which forcibly abducted Zaheer Baloch on 27 June."

Propaganda is being spread on social media against Baloch Yakjehti Committee Organizer, Dr. Mahrang Baloch for inciting violence. This is only a tool to justify police violence against peaceful protestors. It should be reminded that Quetta Police injured more than 27 of peaceful… pic.twitter.com/xSXt2ht2pr— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 13, 2024

The statement added, "Further, violent groups are vandalising public property, they have no link to either Zaheer Baloch's protest or BYC. Such elements are backed by the government and branded as part of the peaceful protest."

They stressed that this is an age-old tactics to malign political workers and justify police violence against them.

The committee stated that today, a rally was organised towards the Red Zone; however, blocked by the police, the protestors are sitting at GPO Chowk.

"The government's negotiations are meaningless as it does not intend to take any action. Therefore, the sit-in for the safe release of Zaheer will continue at Secretariat Chowk indefinitely until the government fulfills the family's demands," it added.

Mahrang Baloch also called on the Baloch community to support Zaheer's family and protest against Quetta police violence, the BYC said.

