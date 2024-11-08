Pakistan: Families stage protest in Balochistan amid enforced disappearances of youths

Balochistan[Pakistan], November 8 : Families of two disappeared youths have staged a protest, demanding the immediate release of victims in Turbat, Balochistan on Friday.

Sher Jan and Irshad Baloch, the victims, were forcibly abducted by the Pakistan military forces in the Buleda region of Kech district.

The sit-in protest occurred at Fida Ahmed Chowk of Turbat with many locals joining and showing solidarity against the oppression by the Pakistan military force.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has also condemned the abduction of two Baloch youths and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

In a post on X, the BYC stated,"BYC stands in solidarity with the sit-in protest by the family members of two forcibly disappeared Baloch youths from Bulada".

The sit-in protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk, Turbat, demands the immediate recovery of Sherjan Darvesh Baloch, who forcibly disappeared on November 5, 2024, and Irshad, son of Haji Abdul Ghafoor, who forcibly disappeared on November 6, 2024".

The BYC further highlighted," Forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are at their peak. In this hour of need, we urge the conscious people of Kech to support these families and join the sit-in protest".

The families lamented that instead of taking the youths to unknown locations, the armed forces should have presented them before a legal authority. They further alerted the government that if their demand was not accepted then they would stage a protest on highways.

Recently, a similar protest took place at Khuzdar for the immediate release of Salman Baloch, who was abducted two years ago by the Pakistani armed forces. The BYC along with locals participated in the protest and chanted slogans against the enforced disappearances by the Pakistani forces.

The BYC people are standing in solidarity against the oppressions meted out by the Pakistan military forces. Till now the protests against enforced disappearances have taken place in Karachi, Hub Chowki, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur, Kharan, Quetta, Nushki, Dalbandin, and Chagai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor