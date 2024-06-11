Pakistan: Family of five killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after vehicle fell into gorge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 11 : At least five people were killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Barbatkot area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district on Monday, according to ARY News.

All five belonged to the same family, confirmed police, adding that the bodies are being retrieved.

In a separate incident on the same day, at least six people were killed and others sustained injuries in a horrific accident following a crash between a tanker and car on the Rawalpindi motorway, reported ARY News.

The motorway spokesperson also confirmed the casualties and said that the accident occurred in the Salt Range area where a gas tanker collided with a car. The collision resulted in the deaths of at least six people while the others were injured in the accident

The initial reports suggested that the gas tanker experienced brake failure, causing it to crash into a vehicle.

The motorway spokesperson said that the gas tanker was traveling from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad when the accident occurred, as per ARY News. Upon receiving information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and completed rescue operations.

The injured persons and dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor