Pakistan farmers announce nationwide protests from May 10 amid wheat crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 : The Kissan Ittehad Pakistan announced that thousands of farmers would participate in nationwide protests against the ongoing wheat crisis starting from May 10, reported Daily Pakistan.

The protest will commence from Multan, the Kissan Ittehad Pakistan stated.

The plunging wheat rates in the market, far below the support price of Rs 3,900 per 40 Kg, have stirred discontent, with blame directed towards the decision to import wheat despite a "bumper crop" locally.

Last month, farmers resorted to protests in Lahore and several other cities, which prompted the government to initiate a crackdown against the demonstrations, reported Daily Pakistan.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration seems hesitant to thoroughly investigate the wheat import and take action against those responsible.

A cabinet committee has been established to investigate why the previous caretaker government, led by then-PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, imported wheat despite sufficient domestic supply.

Meanwhile, Kissan Ittehad Pakistan reiterated its determination and announced the relaunch of nationwide protests against the crisis.

The president of the alliance, Khalid Khokhar, said, "I have reached out to numerous farmers' groups, and we have collectively decided to protestnot for ourselves but to salvage the nation."

While addressing a press conference, Khokhar blamed the caretaker government for causing a loss of over Rs 400 billion to the national treasury by importing USD 1 billion worth of wheat amid a foreign exchange shortage, Daily Pakistan reported.

Khokhar further detailed the dire situation of farmers and highlighted the immense losses incurred due to the wheat import and the subsequent repercussions on other agricultural sectors.

He criticised the lack of government regulation, particularly regarding urea prices, leading to significant financial burdens on farmers.

The Kissan Ittehad Pakistan vowed to lead nationwide protests against the government's wheat policy, commencing from Multan on May 10, with thousands of farmers expected to participate alongside their families and livestock, Daily Pakistan reported.

He further emphasised the critical role of agriculture, stressing the need for relief measures to support farmers who are the backbone of the nation's economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor