Pakistan farmers demands agricultural emergency in country

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 24 : Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has urged the federal government on Saturday to declare an agricultural emergency in the nation, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Hussain Bath demanded the restoration of the previously announced Pakistani currency (PKR) 1.8 trillion package for farmers, initially proposed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to ARY News, Bath warned of potential protests post-Eidul Fitr if the government fails to address the grievances,

He stated that "the farmers will begin a protest after Eidul Fitr if the government fails to address the issues of the community. A sit-in will be staged in Islamabad if needed."

Additionally, he lamented the hike in the price of fertilisers, saying that the farmers were buying urea for Rs 6,000 per bag, as per ARY News.

He expressed dismayed over the lack of a coherent government policy for the agricultural sector.

Additionally, Kissan Ittehad President Mian Umer criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stating, "he has not conducted a single meeting on the agriculture sector."

He criticised the Punjab CM for purportedly neglecting the agricultural sector, he claimed that the "sugar mafia" has not paid farmers after buying sugarcane from them.

Umer also lamented the adverse impact of increased electricity prices on farmers, stating that they now pay Rs 54 per unit.

He said that the government was forcing the community to come out on the street and shut down the city.

