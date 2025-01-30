Pakistan: Father kills 15-year-old for making TikTok videos

Quetta [Pakistan], January 30 : A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her father and maternal uncle over TikTok videos in an alleged honour killing in Pakistan's Quetta, ARY News reported.

The father of the 15-year-old Hira was enraged over his daughter's social media presence on TikTok and ordered her to stop making videos. However, when the daughter refused to obey, he hatched a plan with the girl's maternal uncle to kill his daughter.

The police officials stated that Anwarul-Haq had shifted to America with his wife and children several years ago. He came to Pakistan with her daughter Hira on January 15 while his wife and two other daughters remained in the US.

The police confirmed that the murder was premeditated, as Anwarul-Haq hatched the plot with Tayyab Ali.

The police have arrested both the accused who confessed the killing, ARY News reported.

The case has been transferred to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, TikTok remains unavailable on Apple and Google app stores in the United States as US President Donald Trump vouched to approve the app on the condition that the US will own 50 per cent of it.

Trump stated, "We need to save TikTok because we have to save a lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China... I agreed to approve TikTok on the condition that the USA will own 50 per cent of TikTok..."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hailed US President-Elect Donald Trump's decision to not ban Chinese social media app TikTok.

Musk believed TikTok ban went against freedom of speech.

He, however, flagged off an imbalance, stating that though TikTok is allowed to operate in the US, X is banned in China.

In a post on X, he said, "I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but X is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced. Something needs to change."

Earlier on April 19, Musk had opposed the ban on TikTok, even though he said the ban would have benefitted X.

"In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform. Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for."

