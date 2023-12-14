Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry to contest election from jail, says his wife

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 14 : Hiba Chaudhry, the wife of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, will be contesting the next general elections from jail, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Hiba said that Fawad Chaudhry will contest the election from jail and she will run his election campaign.

She maintained that none of Fawad's relatives would contest the election on his ticket from the Jhelum constituency.

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case, ARY News reported.

The former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecutor requested the court to grant a five-day remand of the accused, which was rejected by the court.

Prior to this, a district and sessions court in the federal capital had put off the indictment of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in the sedition case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the politician Fawad Chaudhry left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf over the May 9 violence and was arrested from his home in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, the court authorised Fawad Chaudhry and his wife to have a private meeting on the jail grounds.

Later, the Anti-Corruption Court rejected the physical remand plea against Chaudhary, in a graft case, ARY News reported.

While hearing the plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, senior judge Ghulam Akbar rejected the physical remand and sent Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand.

