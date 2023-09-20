Pakistan fears oil shortage as tankers association calls strike

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 : Pakistan is under the threat of fuel shortage across the country as the Oil Tankers Association went on strike which impacted the supply of oil from Islamabad Sihala depot, The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.

Quoting the Oil Tankers Association, The Express Tribune reported that the supply of petrol to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, airport, Hazara Division, Attock and Gilgit-Baltistan would remain suspended, while the supply of petroleum products to Rawalpindi and Islamabad had also been stopped.

“We demand of the government that the share of transport running on the White Oil Pipeline should be increased to 65%,” the statement said, adding that fares should be increased, old vehicles should be restored, local 100% and overloading trips should be increased by 50%,” the Oil Association said.

It added, “Petrol supply will remain suspended until the demands are not accepted.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan's Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) warned of a possible shortage of petroleum products.

“Due to the strike by oil transporters across the country, there is a problem in the supply of petroleum products,” an OCAC letter to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Division stated.

According to The Express Tribune, the OCAC also requested the Energy Ministry and the Petroleum Division to resolve the issues.

The supply from Port Qasim, Korangi and Keamari Terminals, as well as Jaglot, Sahala, and Shikarpur depots, had been affected.

It again urged the Ministry and Petroleum Division to take necessary measures by intervening in the matter.

“If the series continues like this, there may be a shortage of petroleum products in the country,” the OCAC added.

