Pakistan: Federal Investigation Agency arrests one in Gujranwala for human trafficking, visa fraud

Gujranwala [Pakistan], September 3 : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested one person in Gujranwala for alleged human trafficking and visa fraud, ARY News reported.

During the arrest on Monday, 36 Pakistani passports were recovered from the suspect identified as Ali Afaq. According to the FIA, the suspect is accused of taking large sums of money from individuals on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The FIA is continuing to conduct raids in an effort to apprehend the suspect's accomplices, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, four days ago, a passenger was arrested at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi while trying to travel abroad after a large number of illegal visas were found on his mobile phone.

The man, identified as Aliyan Zaman, was about to board a flight to Malaysia when he was detained by immigration officials. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that his phone contained over 47 visas for various countries, including Cyprus, which were allegedly meant for Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals.

Zaman, a resident of Attock, had a plan to travel from Malaysia to the United Kingdom (UK) with the assistance of an agent, ARY News reported citing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources.

He had already paid Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 4,00,000 to the agent, with a total of PKR 2.8 million agreed upon for the illegal immigration attempt with payments made through both cash and microfinance accounts.

Last month, the FIA arrested two passengers at Sialkot Airport for their alleged involvement in human smuggling.

As per details, the arrested individuals, identified as Usman Irshad and Qasim Ali, were reportedly trying to smuggle people to Greece.

According to the FIA, Usman Arshad had arrived from Dubai and was found to be involved in human smuggling during investigations. He was allegedly working with an agent named Umair, a resident of Gujranwala.

Qasim Ali was arrested while attempting to travel to Greece and claimed that he was going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. However, investigations revealed that he intended to travel to Greece from Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor