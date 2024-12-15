Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists slams crackdown on journalists, warns against attacks on press freedom in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 : The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Saturday issued a strong condemnation regarding the arrest orders of 150 journalists, including Asif Bashir Chaudhry, the general secretary of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), and anchor Harmeet Singh, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, Dawn reported.

In a statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari demanded the immediate revocation of the arrest orders and called on authorities to respect and protect the fundamental rights of journalists and media workers according to Dawn.

The union also called for a detailed investigation into the issue and requested assurances regarding the safety and security of journalists.

"We strongly condemn the harassment and arrest of journalists for simply doing their job," they said in a statement. "This is a blatant attack on press freedom and freedom of expression in Pakistan and depicts the authoritarian mindset of the so-called elected government."

The PFUJ stressed that although the organization opposes fake news, proper legal procedures must be adhered to when filing cases against journalists accused of breaking the law. The union expressed its support for the journalists affected and reaffirmed its commitment to defending their rights and freedom.

As per Dawn, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated two separate cases against Asif Bashir Chaudhary and Harmeet Singh, alleging that they created a false narrative and spearheaded a deceptive campaign against state institutions and security agencies on X. The FIA asserts that tweets posted between November 24 and 27 encouraged the public to engage in violent acts against state institutions, law enforcement, and security agencies.

The cases have been filed under Sections 9, 10, 11, and 24 of PECA 2016. Section 9 (Glorification of an Offence) provides for up to seven years in prison and a fine of Pakistani Rupees 10 million; Section 10 (Cyber Terrorism) carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to Pakistani Rupees 50 million; Section 11 (Hate Speech) includes up to seven years imprisonment, a fine, or both; and Section 24 (Cyber Stalking) is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Pakistani Rupees 1 million, or both, Dawn noted.

Notably, Pakistan has consistently ranked low on indices rating freedom of expression, even online spaces are no different, especially when it comes to press freedom in the country.

