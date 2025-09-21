Pakistan: Feudal landlord cripples young camel for drinking water from his land in Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], September 21 : A feudal landlord in Sindh's Saleh Pat area allegedly subjected a young female camel to brutal torture after it strayed into his farmland in search of water and damaged crops, GEO News reported.

According to reports, the landlord tied the camel to a tractor and dragged it along the ground, assaulted it with sticks, broke one of its legs, and inflicted injuries on its face.

The animal's owner said he initially sought treatment at a nearby hospital but was turned away by doctors, Geo News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident on Friday, condemning the act as intolerable cruelty. He instructed Sukkur District Council chairman Syed Kamil Shah to ensure the injured camel received immediate medical care.

Acting on the directive, Kamil Shah contacted the animal's owner and assured that the government would oversee its treatment. Kandhra police registered a case on the owner's complaint, booking three suspects. One suspect was arrested promptly, while efforts to apprehend the others continued.

As reported by Geo News, Sukkur SSP Azhar Mughal confirmed on Saturday that a second suspect nominated in the FIR had also been taken into custody, with a search still underway for the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the district council said the camel had been administered first aid and was shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

