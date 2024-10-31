Pakistan: FIA files new FIR in Shahnawaz Kumbhar murder case

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a new FIR regarding the extrajudicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar, following orders from the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A copy of the FIR has also been submitted to the anti-terrorism court in Mirpur Khas.

Among the 46 individuals accused in the case are former DIG Police Mirpur Khas, Javed Soonharo Jiskani, former SSPs Asad Chaudhry and Asif Raza Baloch, former CIA in-charge Enayat Zardari, former SHO Niaz Khoso, and Pir Umar Jan Sarhandi, as reported by ARY News.

They face charges related to the extrajudicial killing of Dr. Kumbhar.

A medical board, led by the chief police surgeon, has completed the autopsy of Dr. Kumbhar's body.

"The body samples will be sent for laboratory test, and report will be handed over to concerned authorities within one month," chief police surgeon Dr Wasim said after the autopsy.

Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar, who was a senior medical officer, was accused of blasphemy and allegedly killed in a staged police encounter in Mirpur Khas on September 19, following his arrest by Umerkot police on September 18, 2024, in Karachi, as reported by ARY News.

An inquiry committee investigated the Umerkot incident, uncovering serious misconduct by police officials following the directives from Sindh Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported.

The report, issued in response to public pressure, highlighted significant legal violations by the Umerkot and Mirpur Khas police.

The SHC has ordered that all accused individuals be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) concerning Dr. Kumbhar's death, which is suspected to have resulted from a fake police encounter.

Previously, a case had been registered against 45 individuals, including high-ranking police officials, with the inquiry committee confirming that the police encounter was fabricated to legitimise an extrajudicial killing.

