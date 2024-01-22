Pakistan: Fire breaks out at mobile market in Peshawar

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 : A fire broke out at a mobile market located in Peshawar's Saddar area on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per rescue officials, the fire started from the building's fourth floor but quickly spread to the other floors, creating panic among the shopkeepers and customers.

The rescue operations were led by more than 30 fire brigade vehicles and four water bowsers.

The fire was declared third-stage and was doused by the teams of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Cantonment Board.

Rescue 1122 teams rescued four people, who were trapped inside the mobile market.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but some sources said it might have been triggered by a short circuit or a gas leak, as per ARY News.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured the affected parties that they will be provided relief and assistance.

On December 26, a fire broke out in Karachi's Saddar mobile market which was doused by the rescue staff after hours of struggle.

The blaze erupted at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, more than 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees, as per ARY News.

