Pakistan: Fire erupts at Karachi hospital, seven paramedics injured

Karachi [Pakistan], February 12 : Seven paramedical staff members sustained severe burns on Sunday after a fire broke out at the emergency room of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad in Karachi, Dawn reported, citing the local authorities.

According to Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi, the Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), cops raced to the scene after learning of a possible "explosion" within the hospital.

"Seven persons were injured and were moved to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment," the SSP said.

The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was also brought in to ascertain the precise nature of the explosion.

According to SSP Siddiqi, the initial inquiry revealed that a short circuit in the hospital's emergency ward caused a fire. He continued by saying that at that point, a refrigerator's compressorwhich had medicationsexploded.

All of the injured, according to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, were paramedics who were on the job at the time of the event.

The police surgeon further stated that four were in critical condition and had suffered severe burns, and added that the wounded ones were in a "terrible" condition since the respiratory tracts of six had been affected, which was causing breathing problems, according to Dawn.

A committee was established in accordance with a separate directive issued by the provincial director general of health services to investigate the circumstances and identify the individuals accountable for the hospital incident.

The inquiry committee has been given three days to turn up a report.

Meanwhile, the report by the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) said the fire erupted in the hospital's advanced emergency department located on the ground floor, according to Dawn.

It stated that the fire was started by an electric short circuit in a storage area. Then a refrigerator's compressor blew up, slightly damaging the space.

The report also stated that, despite the team's comprehensive search, no explosive material or detonating device was discovered.

