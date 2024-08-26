Pakistan Firing: Gunmen Kill 23 Bus Passengers From Punjab Province in Balochistan; Visuals Emerge

Unidentified gunmen in a targeted attack shot and killed at least 23 people from Pakistan's Punjab province in the restive Balochistan province after offloading them from buses and checking their identities, according to media reports on Monday, August 26. The incident happened in Balochistan's Musakhel district.

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported. The dead were identified as belonging to Punjab province. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

23 Travellers From Punjab Shot Dead in Balochistan

#Breaking:𝟐𝟑 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 (𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛)𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝'𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝟏𝟎 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 23 people were shot and killed 1/2#Balochistanpic.twitter.com/GBkRWFoO1z — Mansoor Ali (@MansoorAli077) August 26, 2024

The armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire, he said. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism. He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.

The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists. The Musakhel attack comes months nearly four months after a similar attack targeting people from Punjab. In April, nine passengers were offloaded from a bus near Noshki and shot dead after gunmen checked their ID cards.