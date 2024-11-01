Pakistan: Five dead, including three children, in remote-controlled blast targeting police van in Mastung

Balochistan [Pakistan], Novermber 1 : At least five people, including three schoolchildren and a police officer, lost their lives in a targeted explosion in Balochistan's Mastung district on Friday morning.

The blast, which was reportedly aimed at a police mobile van near Civil Hospital Chowk, also injured more than a dozen people, many of whom were children, Dawn reported.

The tragic event took place close to the Girls High School in Mastung, with the explosion causing extensive damage to vehicles in the vicinity. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Miandad Umrani, "Five people, including a policeman and three schoolchildren, were martyred in the blast." DPO Umrani further confirmed that 12 people, including four police officers, were injured in the explosion.

Initial investigations revealed that the explosives were planted in a motorcycle and detonated remotely as the police van passed. "The blast occurred near a police van at the Civil Hospital Chowk," DPO Umrani explained. He added that the blast had damaged the police vehicle and several auto-rickshaws that were nearby, reported Dawn.

Footage from the scene displayed severe wreckage, with emergency responders and local residents gathering to assist the injured and secure the area. Witnesses reported a police van charred by the blast as smoke filled the air.

Most of the injured individuals were schoolchildren, who were quickly rushed to Civil Hospital Mastung for treatment. The ages of the deceased children ranged between 5 and 13 years, as stated by police officials.

The explosion also led to significant damage to nearby vehicles, including several auto-rickshaws that were stationed at the site. To address the scale of injuries and casualties, Balochistan's provincial health department declared an emergency across Quetta hospitals, including Civil Hospital, BMC Hospital, and Trauma Centre.

"All doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and other medical staff have been summoned," said a health department spokesperson. Some critically injured patients were transferred to Quetta's Trauma Centre, with reports indicating that one victim remains in critical condition, Geo News reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the act, expressing deep grief over the loss of lives. Offering condolences to the families of the deceased, he stated, "Terrorists have now targeted innocent children along with labourers."

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of communal vigilance, saying, "Locals among the civilian population also have to keep an eye on the terrorists. The monster of terrorism can only be fought together."

Acting President and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani also voiced his sorrow and condemned the violence, affirming national solidarity against such actions. "Terrorist elements are an enemy to humanity. The nation stands strong beside the security forces and law enforcement agencies against terrorism," he remarked.

Police and investigative teams have launched a search for those responsible, emphasizing that all available resources will be used to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but security officials are continuing to investigate, vowing to bring those behind the tragedy to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor