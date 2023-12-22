Pakistan: Five labourers gunned down by unidentified men in South Waziristan
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2023 01:58 PM2023-12-22T13:58:24+5:302023-12-22T14:00:04+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : At least five labourers were gunned down in the Shin Warsak neighbourhood of South ...
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : At least five labourers were gunned down in the Shin Warsak neighbourhood of South Waziristan in Pakistan by unknown assailants, ARY News reported on Friday.
Five labourers who were building a police post nearby were sleeping at their camp when some unknown people opened fire, resulting in their deaths.
Eight terrorists were slain in a gunfight with security personnel in the South Waziristan District's Sararogha neighbourhood last month, according to ARY News.
According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the area based on the reported presence of terrorists.
The law and order of Pakistan continue to remain in a deteriorated state as the terrorists continue to actively participate in a number of terrorist attacks against both security personnel and civilians.
Among the terrorists who were killed, they were also found to have weapons, ammunition, and explosives.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app