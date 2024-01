Pakistan: Five soldiers killed in IED blast, three terrorists gunned down in retaliatory fire in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 14 : At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed after a security vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

It reported that the attack prompted security forces to open retaliatory fire, resulting in the death of three terrorists in the Buleda area of Balochistan's Kech district.

The soldiers killed during the attack were identified as Sepoy Tipu Razzaq (23, resident of district Sahiwal), Sepoy Sunny Shaukat (24, resident of district Karachi), Sepoy Shafi Ullah (23, resident of district Lasbela), Lance Naik Tariq Ali (25, resident of district Orakzai) and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan (25, resident of district Mianwali), ARY News reported.

Moreover, the sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR said in a statement.

The attack was the latest such incident amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

A day earlier, ISPR reported that two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) on reports of terrorists' presence. During the operation, two terrorists identified as Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias "Janan" were gunned down.

