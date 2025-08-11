Pakistan: Flight delays mount as PIA's Boeing 777 experiences critical engine fault

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 11 : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is facing significant disruptions to its international flight schedule after a Boeing 777 aircraft experienced a critical engine fault upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, ARY News reported.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the aircraft experienced a fault in the engine as soon as it arrived, leaving it grounded at the airport.

The grounding of the Boeing 777 has had a ripple effect on the airline's operations, causing substantial delays across various routes. One of the affected flights is PK749, which was scheduled to depart from Islamabad to Paris but has been delayed by 10 hours, with a new departure time set for 1:00 AM local time, as per ARY News.

The PIA Boeing 777 fault had a domino effect on other routes, including Flight PK797, which was scheduled to fly from Lahore to Toronto, departed with a delay of 12.5 hours.

According to ARY News, private airline flight PA430, which was to fly from Lahore to Abu Dhabi, got delayed by 12 hours, and flight PK894, which was scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur, faced a delay of 7.5 hours.

This incident comes shortly after PIA resumed its Paris operations in January 2025, following a four-year suspension due to a European Union ban.

Earlier, Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) denied rumours that Islamabad International Airport is being closed for eight days.

In an official statement, the PAA termed such reports "misleading," clarifying that in the days leading up to Independence Day on August 14, brief aerial activities for celebrations will temporarily suspend arrivals and departures for only two hours on specified dates and times.

