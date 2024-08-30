Pakistan: Flood-displaced monkeys terrorize Narowal, residents in fear

Narowal [Pakistan], August 30 : Since August 26, five wild monkeys have been causing panic in Narowal, Punjab, forcing residents in several neighbourhoods to stay indoors out of fear, Dawn reported.

The monkeys have been seen leaping across rooftops and wandering through areas like Usmanganj, Loharan, Farooq Ganj, Afzalpura, and near the Pakistan Foundation School, Dawn News reported.

Locals Khwaja Muhammad Arshad and Tariq Mahmood reported that the monkeys' presence has created widespread alarm and Despite numerous calls to the wildlife department for help in capturing the animals, no action has been taken. The situation has become so dire that women are keeping their children indoors, fearing an attack.

Rizwan Butt, another resident was quoted in Dawn news outlet mentioned that the monkeys have caused damage to items left on rooftops, adding to the anxiety. This incident follows a recent attack in the nearby area of Zafarwal, where a resident was seriously injured by a monkey.

Some locals, including Asim Bashir, believe that these monkeys may have been displaced by recent floods in the River Ravi and nearby rainwater drains, as there are no forests near Narowal city.

The heavy monsoon rains likely forced the monkeys out of their natural habitats, leading to their sudden appearance in these urban areas, reported Dawn News.

Rescue 1122 confirmed receiving calls about the monkeys but reported that the animals disappeared onto the roofs of closed houses before rescue teams arrived.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza stated that the rescue teams responded promptly and that the relevant department has been alerted to capture the monkeys.

The ongoing presence of these monkeys highlights a broader issue of wildlife displacement due to environmental changes. Flooding, a recurring problem in the region, often forces animals to seek refuge in human-populated areas, leading to such incidents, Dawn reported.

The lack of a swift response from wildlife authorities has only exacerbated the situation, leaving residents feeling vulnerable.

As the situation remains unresolved, the residents of Narowal are urging the chief minister to take immediate action to address the crisis. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for better wildlife management and proactive measures to handle environmental challenges in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor