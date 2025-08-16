Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Crosses 300 as Torrential Rains Cause Widespread Destruction

Heavy rainfall in Pakistan has triggered flash floods in various districts of the province. This natural disaster has affected on human life. Provincial authorities on Saturday said that death toll from the recent flash floods in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased to over 300.

According to PTI Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in its report that 307 people were killed in the flash floods, with Buner recording at least 184 deaths. These deaths has caused due to cloud burst and flash floods in Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Manaehra, Shangla, Torghar, and Batagram districts of the province.

Recent heavy rains have caused significant casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern regions, with Shangla reporting the highest number of deaths at 36, followed by Mansehra (23), Swat (22), Bajaur (21), and Battagram (15). Lower Dir reported five deaths, and a child drowned in Abbottabad. The PDMA anticipates the death toll to rise as many remain missing.

Monsoon season, which began in late June, has brought deadly floods, landslides, and displacement, particularly impacting vulnerable areas.