Pakistan floods: PDMA issues alert as Sutlej, Chenab rivers overflow

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 : Pakistan's Punjab province is bracing for severe flooding, with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issuing a flood alert for the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, as well as hill torrents, ARY News reported.

Director General Irfan Ali warned that a severe flood is expected to occur at the Panjnad point within the next 24 hours, emphasising that the situation remains critical at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River, where extremely high flood levels persist.

The DG also warned of the possibility of flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from September 7 to 9.

Further, PDM issued alerts to the Departments of Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forestry, Livestock, and Transport to remain on high alert.

Emergency control rooms have been activated, and staff members are on standby to handle the situation effectively. Ali urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures issued by authorities and cooperate with the administration during emergency evacuations, as per ARY News.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecasted across most districts of Punjab from September 6 to 9, adding to the concerns.

On Friday, the PDMA already issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy thunderstorms across most districts of Punjab from September 6-9

Strong monsoon showers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Gujranwala, according to PDMA.

According to ARY News, Rainfall is also predicted in Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, and several other cities during the same period.

Between September 7 and 9, there is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, the PDMA spokesperson warned.

The PDMA has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and exacerbated economic challenges, with potential losses reaching USD 50 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor