Pakistan: Flour crisis worsens due to government inaction

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 27 : Amid the worsening flour crisis in Pakistan, the essential commodity is being sold in the black market making it very difficult for the common people to arrange proper food, The News International reported on Friday.

Because of government neglect towards the issue, the flour millers are hiking up the prices leading to the 20-kilogram 'atta' bags being sold at prices varying from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2850-3050 in the open market.

In stark contrast, back in 2018, when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister, a 20-kilogram bag of 'atta' was available for just PKR 790. But, due to the failure of Punjab government, the flour mill owners have got the liberty to exploit impoverished citizens.

For the first time in history, the Punjab government has not released its wheat quota to millers. As a result, the public has been forced to purchase 'atta' at inflated prices on the black market for an extended period of six to eight months, News International reported.

Furthermore, flour mill owners have ceased the supply of flour to utility stores in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for over a week. These government-run stores used to sell a 10-kilogram bag of 'atta' for Rs 1420, but the commodity has been unavailable for over a week now, according to The News International.

Ghulam Abbas Mehar, Deputy Director (Food) for the Rawalpindi Region, said that the Punjab government's delay in releasing the wheat quota to millers has driven the public to purchase flour at exorbitant prices.

He emphasised that they are making every effort to persuade the Punjab government to release the wheat quota to millers in order to alleviate the soaring prices of flour bags. Mehar warned that if the government does not release the wheat quota, 'atta' prices may continue to rise, The News International reported.

Just three days ago, a 15-kilogram bag of 'atta' was priced at PKR 2100, but now, due to the Punjab government's apparent indifference, the same bag is being sold for PKR 2250.

The impoverished members of society have now turned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for intervention in this dire situation. They find themselves desperately searching for essential food items like sugar and 'atta,' but the caretaker governments have seemingly ignored their plight, The News International reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor