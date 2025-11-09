Pakistan forced to step back as conflict with Afghanistan proves too costly

New Delhi, Nov 9 Pakistan’s brief military confrontation with Afghanistan has exposed the country’s deep internal vulnerabilities and lack of international backing, forcing Islamabad to opt for a ceasefire instead of prolonging hostilities.

Following its airstrikes inside Afghan territory aimed at targeting Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operatives, Islamabad quickly found itself on the back foot.

Analysts say political fragility, economic strain, and foreign policy failures have rendered Pakistan incapable of sustaining a long-term conflict.

"Afghanistan has little to lose, but as a more stable nation, Pakistan should avoid irresponsible actions. Such attacks will not eliminate the TTP; they will only increase its support," political analyst Sami Yousufzai told the Daily Asian Age.

Security expert Ihsanullah Tipu noted that over 6,000 TTP fighters could infiltrate Pakistan in retaliation.

Joshua White, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, said Islamabad’s predicament was "largely of its own making", as the Taliban it once supported now shelters anti-Pakistan militants, the report added.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, compounded by rising TTP attacks and Pakistan’s expulsion of nearly half a million Afghan refugees.

"Islamabad has lost much of its strategic relevance to the West since the US withdrawal," said Dr Chietigj Bajpaee of Chatham House.

China, Pakistan’s closest ally, refrained from taking sides, urging both countries to "remain calm and restrained".

Soon after, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced readiness for talks "on valid conditions".

However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid clarified that the ceasefire came at Pakistan’s "request and insistence".

Economically, Pakistan remains in crisis. Analysts warn that further escalation could derail its fragile IMF programme and worsen its financial woes. Dawn newspaper, in an editorial, advised the government to act "with sagacity" and avoid a prolonged conflict.

As analyst Abdullah Baheer observed: "If bombing couldn’t bring Afghanistan to submission during 20 years of US occupation, Pakistan shouldn’t expect a different outcome now."

