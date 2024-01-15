Pakistan forces allegedly detains teenager from Kech district of Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 15 : A teenager from the Balochistan district of Kech is said to have been taken into custody by Pakistani soldiers and then sent to an undisclosed location, reported The Balochistan Post.

The boy from Kohar village in the Tump region of Kech was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces on Sunday night at midnight, and his whereabouts have not been made public since.

Ismail, the son of Muhammad Bakhsh, has been identified as the missing person.

Notably, the forced disappearances continue to occur in Balochistan on a daily basis, and to highlight that, the Baloch Yakjetti Committee (BYC) has been holding sit-ins against "Baloch genocide" and forced disappearances in Balochistan and Pakistan's capital Islamabad for the past two months.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Saturday started a social media campaign #IStandWithBalochMarch to increase support for their movement throughout the world against enforced disappearances of the Baloch people.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the situation in Balochistan and bring together voices in support of justice, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a statement, BYC called upon people worldwide to join the solidarity campaign.

They emphasised the nonviolent character of their public campaign and voiced worries about purported false information and attempts at internet restriction aimed at the Baloch March.

BYC emphasised the need to dispel false information, alter damaging myths, and raise public awareness of the problems with extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In a post on X, political activist Mahrang Baloch said that she is "deeply touched" to see Baloch women and children from Malir and Lyari standing against enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"I am deeply touched to see Baloch women and children from Malir and Lyari standing against enforced disappearances in Balochistan. For years, Lyari has remained the intellectual hub of Baloch nationalism in all its diverse expressions. The way peaceful residents of Lyari were treated and detained by Karachi police on Friday is a sheer violation of the law," she wrote on X.

"I am writing to the United Nations Special Rapporteur about this mistreatment soon. Together, we can stand to stop grave abuses of rights in Balochistan. Be with us and strengthen our fight against this injustice. Thank you, Lyari. Thank you, Malir," she added.

The campaign seeks to spread awareness of the situation in Balochistan and encourage a broad range of people, including the general public and human rights activists, to support the Baloch March.

