Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi refuses to accept 'Minus-Imran' government

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and amid the ongoing political turmoil in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserted the party's allegiance to Khan and said that there was "no room for Minus-Imran".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Qureshi said the party will not abandon the prime minister. He made these comments at a time when there were rumours that the PTI party would need to distance itself from Imran Khan in order to survive the current political turmoil, reported The Friday Times.

Qureshi told the party members stationed at Sindh House, that the party was ready to listen to their "valid concerns" as "sensible people".

Notably, the PTI lawmakers were staying at the Sindh House fearing government action against them like the one they witnessed when the Islamabad police had raided the Parliament Lodges a week ago.

"If they were elected on the bat [PTI's election insignia] there were hopes attached to them. There are disagreements in every party but these are resolved. You cannot sit in the lap of opponents," he said.

Furthermore, he stated that those Members of National Assembly (MNAs) who have chosen to align themselves with the opposition would be issued show-cause notices adding that a presidential reference would be moved against them.

Qureshi also refuted the calls for governor rule in Sindh, saying "There was no plan to impose governor rule in Sindh, neither there will be," reported The Friday Times.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor