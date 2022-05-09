Pakistan: Former FIA director probing money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif dies of heart attack

Former Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) Lahore chief Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading the investigation of the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif, died on Monday due to a heart attack.

Former FIA Director suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the Services Hospital Lahore, where he took his last breath during his treatment, ARY News reported.

He was posted as the Director of FIA Punjab Zone I, and was heading the team into graft references registered against the then leader of the Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen, had resigned from his office and taken leave.

After him, Deputy FIA Director Nazia Ambreen came and took the charge of the office, reported ARY News.

Rizwan earlier served in Sindh Police. While he was working as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Shikarpur district, Rizwan had written a letter to Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Sindh in February 2020 and alleged some senior leaders of Sindh's ruling party and a provincial minister for hurling threats to him, his family members and his subordinate officers.

Earlier, on April 27, a special court of FIA issued an order that it will indict Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case, Geo News reported.

Notably, the court had to indict the duo and others allegedly involved in the case earlier this month but the process was delayed due to the absence of the premier.

However, Shehbaz Sharif did not appear before the court even on April 27, following which, the court, in its written order, summoned him, Hamza Shahbaz and all the other suspects on May 14, according to Geo News.

This comes as Shehbaz Sharif's lawyer had earlier asked the court ot excuse the premier from the hearing citing he was busy in the cabinet meeting. Following this, the court deferred the hearing to May 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

