Pakistan: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf minister, Swat city mayor arrested

Swat [Pakistan], June 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s former provincial minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad, and Shahid Ali Khan, the city's mayor, were arrested in Swat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, city mayor Shahid Ali Khan was arrested from his residence. Both the PTI leaders have been taken to Saidu Sharif jail.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested for the sixth time after being released from jail, according to ARY News.

Ali Muhammad Khan, the PTI leader, had his bail granted by an anti-corruption court judge on Tuesday, but the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) then detained Khan once more in a different case.

Khan was taken into custody by ACE officials at the prison entrance right away.

The PTI leader is now the subject of a fresh corruption investigation due to suspected money irregularities in construction projects. Others who were nominated were Tufial Anjum and former minister Muhammad Atif, ARY News reported.

The political situation in Pakistan has gone worse over the last few days. Imran Khan's party leaders have been arrested day in and day out amid the ongoing political turmoil in the South Asian country.

The government has rounded up over 1,000 PTI leaders and workers in a crackdown designed to derail the party's plans for a massive power show in Islamabad.

