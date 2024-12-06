Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan threatens civil disobedience over unmet demands

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has issued a stark warning to the government, vowing to launch a civil disobedience movement starting December 14 if his core demands are not addressed.

The announcement follows the perceived failure of PTI's recent "do-or-die" protest aimed at securing his release and garnering public support for the party, The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement shared on X, Khan revealed the formation of a five-member negotiation committee tasked with engaging the federal government on two critical issues: the release of "political prisoners" currently facing trial and the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the violent crackdowns on PTI supporters during the May 9, 2023, protests and the November 26 crackdown in Islamabad.

Emphasising the seriousness of his demands, Khan declared, "If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14," adding that the government would bear responsibility for the repercussions of such action.

Alongside these demands, Khan has called for a "grand gathering" in Peshawar on December 13 to honour what he described as "martyrs" killed during PTI's protest in Islamabad. He alleged that numerous PTI workers remain missing and appealed to the Supreme Court to address alleged human rights violations, reported The Express Tribune.

"We approached the Supreme Court, Lahore and Islamabad high courts over serious violations of human rights, but no action was taken," Khan stated, urging judicial intervention to rectify what he perceives as injustices against his party members.

The backdrop to these developments includes accusations from Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Political Affairs, who on December 5 accused PTI leadership of spreading "propaganda against the state" and misleading the public to fuel protests, as reported by Geo News.

Sanaullah's remarks came amid mutual recriminations between PTI and the federal government over the violence during PTI's November protests in Islamabad, which claimed the lives of four security personnel.

The PTI, for its part, has alleged that at least 12 party workers were killed and 1,000 others detained during the protest. However, the government has denied allegations of using live ammunition against demonstrators, adding to the ongoing political tensions in Pakistan.

