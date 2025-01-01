Pakistan: Former PM Manmohan Singh's ancestral village mourns his demise, invites his family

Chakwal [Pakistan], January 1 : Though ties between India and Pakistan continue to remain fraught amid repeated terror activities from Islamabad, Gah, a small village in Pakistan, which is also the ancestral place of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourned his demise with a special event.

The villagers held a special event to pay tribute to Manmohan Singh, who breathed his last, on December 26, 2024, in AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92.

The villagers took pride in their connection to the late leader, celebrating his journey from a modest upbringing to becoming the head of the world's largest democracy.

A villager said, "A matter of pride for me is that Manmohan Singh was the fellow classmate of my father. Whenever I saw the name of Manmohan Singh in school, I felt proud that a boy of this small village became Premier of such a big democracy and handled the honour of India."

Another villager extended the invitation to Manmohan Singh's family to visit his native village.

He said, "Since he (Manmohan Singh) is no more now but is survived by his wife and daughters, we extend them an invitation. Whenever they are here, they will find their home even today. We are all waiting for them. If they want to come, we will welcome them in such a way that perhaps, it will be written in history."

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha.

