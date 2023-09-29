Pakistan: Former President Zardari, premier Gillani summoned in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : Pakistan’s Accountability court in Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani to appear in court on October 24, ARY News reported on Thursday.

These summons have been served pertaining to their involvement in cases related to fake bank accounts and the alleged unauthorized utilization of the government's gift repository, known as Toshakhana, during the PPP's governance from 2008 to 2013.

Moreover, former president Zardari also asked to appear before the accountability court no/ 3 on October 24 in a fake accounts case.

The administrative judge at Islamabad’s Accountability Court-3, Muhammad Bashir, on Wednesday, issued summons for the two politicians, ordering them to appear in the court in person, Pakistan based Express Tribune reported.

In 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Zardari, Gillani and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It accused former PM Gillani of extending illegal benefits to Zardari and Nawaz by allowing them to retain three luxury vehicles presented as gifts by foreign dignitaries. NAB claimed that Gillani relaxed procedures related to submission of gifts in the Toshakhana to favor the politicians.

It said the accused “through dishonest and illegal means for their personal benefit and interest” retained the vehicles "against a nominal payment of 15 percent of the total value”.

It added that Zardari made the payments for the vehicles through bank accounts of the Omni Group chief executive and his son “for which he has no plausible justification,” the Express Tribune reported.

It was established during investigation that these amounts are in the context of illegitimate laundered proceeds for the benefit of the accused,” the reference read.

The reference said that Gilani, in connivance with Zardari and Nawaz, “dishonestly and illegally relaxed the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts which stipulate that vehicles shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients”.

Fake bank account cases against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others have been transferred to Karachi, it emerged.

According to sources, documents of the cases have been received by the banking court of Karachi.

Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed has filed a petition in court seeking the removal of his name from the exit control list. “I want to leave the country for medical treatment abroad,” he pleaded to the court seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

“Fake bank account cases were transferred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court Islamabad in November 2019, and now the cases have returned to Karachi,” the lawyer said.

“The Supreme Court had directed the accused to take the matter to the trial court. My client has been aged 82 years and wants treatment in overseas,” counsel further said.

Former president and People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused were nominated in Rs. four billion fake bank accounts case with allegations of money laundering and other charges.

Pakistan Supreme Court in its verdict restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.

The apex court ordered restoring all graft cases worth less than Rs500 million that were closed down against the political leaders belonging to different political parties and public office holders and declared the amendments void.

These include the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, along with the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Geo News reported.

Additionally, the court directed the NAB to return all records related to cases to relevant courts within seven days.

