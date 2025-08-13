Pakistan forms joint committee to expedite Afghan PoR card repatriation

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 : As part of its strategy to repatriate illegal foreigners, Pakistan has formed a joint sub-committee (JSC) comprising police and intelligence officers to identify and profile Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, Dawn reported. The committee will facilitate operational teams in implementing the repatriation plan.

According to sources, the JSC will comprise the District Officer of Rawalpindi Special Branch, Deputy Superintendent of Police Security Rawalpindi, representatives of the Ministry of SAFRON, officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Intelligence Bureau, and other intelligence agencies, Dawn said.

The committee will ensure profiling of PoR card holders provided by the Ministry of SAFRON through their respective field formations, and real-time information about the location of illegal foreigners will be shared with the police for implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), Dawn reported.

The government has already outlined a comprehensive strategy to expedite the formal repatriation of Afghan nationals holding PoR cards as part of the ongoing IFRP. As part of the strategy, Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police of four provinces, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and other authorities have been informed that the voluntary return of PoR card holders should be carried out without delay.

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, will continue under the earlier IFRP decision.

"It has also been decided that the voluntary return of PoR card holders shall commence forthwith, while the formal repatriation and deportation process will take effect from September 1," sources said, Dawn reported.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control Islamabad earlier this month. Afghan nationals holding PoR cards shall be repatriated as part of the ongoing IFRP implementation, the meeting noted.

As part of the plan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will engage with the Interim Afghan Government (IAG), UNHCR, and the international community if needed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, PoGB, and SAFRON will provide the database of PoR card holders to respective provincial, divisional, and district committees.

It was also decided that the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) will arrange deregistration of returnees at transit areas and border terminals, while provincial governments and relevant agencies will map all PoR card holders, devise provincial action plans, and share them with the Ministry of Interior.

All provincial governments and agencies will designate transit areas for deportees, arrange transportation, and ensure financial requirements. Provincial, divisional, and district-level committees will operationalise the repatriation process and suggest adjustments as needed.

Control rooms at both federal and provincial levels will be activated through the National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC), which will establish a complaint redressal cell with a hotline for grievances related to repatriation.

All stakeholders will ensure the process is implemented in an organized manner without maltreatment or abuse. Progress will be monitored via the Foreign Nationals Security Dashboard (FNSD), with daily progress reports prepared by the FNSD, Dawn reported.

