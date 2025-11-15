Pakistan: Four dead, six injured after blast in fireworks factory in Hyderabad

Sindh [Pakistan], November 15 : At least four people have died and six others were injured after an explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in Pakistan's Hyderabad, Dawn news reported citing officials.

"A powerful explosion was reported in a firecracker factory on the banks of the Laghari Goth river, Latifabad Police Station B Section limits," the officials said, adding that a fire subsequently broke out in the factory.

A duty doctor at Liaquat University Hospital, told Dawn, "One [body] was received expired in the burns ward. Six injured were also shifted to the burns ward with moderate to severe burn wounds."

Another Doctor at the burns ward, told Dawn that two of the six had burn wounds of "approximately 100 per cent". Medico-legal officer Dr Mohammed Hussain told Dawn that two bodies of unidentified males were brought to the mortuary, while Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Mujeeb Kalwar said one more completely charred body was taken to the burns ward.

According to Dawn, Latifabad Assistant Commissioner said that he was monitoring the operation himself and added that the fireworks were being illegally manufactured in a house without a licence.

Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Chandio told Dawn that the details of the factory's licence were being verified and added that the police were investigating the ownership of the factory.

As per Dawn, a fire and rescue team, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade truck, were dispatched to the scene. The statement added that the department was currently conducting rescue and firefighting operations.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and called for a detailed report.

