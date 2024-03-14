Pakistan: Four gunned down over 'minor dispute' in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 14 : At least four killed and two people sustained injuries in a minute dispute in North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, the police stated that the incident happened in Tehsil Shewa and involved two parties exchanging gunfire after a small argument.

Three members of one gang and one member of the other were killed in the firing, and the deceased as well as the injured were immediately taken to Mir Ali Hospital, according to ARY News.

Whereas, in a separate incident in Peshawar, a man is claimed to have opened fire, injuring four people, including a young daughter, after a "minor dispute."

The specifics state that a disagreement over the removal of a car turned into a firing incident that injured four people, including a youngster. The incident unfolded as the conflicting parties got into a furious dispute about attempting to tow a car that was obstructing traffic.

The heated argument extended to a firing incident that left four people including a girl injured, who were swiftly shifted to the nearest hospital for medical assistance where the condition of one victim was said to be critical, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, Peshawar police arrested seven individuals from both parties involved in the incident, recovering four pistols and a rifle from their possession.

