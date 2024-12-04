Pakistan: Four more cases of abduction reported in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 4 : Pakistan security forces reportedly abducted four more individuals in the Dera Bugti and Kech districts of Balochistan on Monday, escalating the cases of enforced disappearances in recent months.

The Balochistan Post reported that Joaho son of Bri Bugti, and Jona son of Nokhaf Bugti were reportedly abducted during a raid in the Siyah Aaf area of Patokh village in Dera Bugti. The security forces also looted and damaged their properties during the raid.

In a similar incident, the security personnel forcibly abducted Sikandar, son of Ajab Khan Bugti during a raid in the Garani neighbourhood of Sui. According to the residents, the state-sponsored military operations have escalated tensions in the region.

According to the Balochistan Post, Imtiaz, son of Nazeer Baloch was reportedly displaced in the Buleda area of Kech district. The family condemned the incident and said," We appeal to human rights organisations to intervene and assist in securing his release."

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated," Another Baloch student, Imtiaz Baloch, son of Nazeer Ahmed and a resident of Buleda, was forcibly disappeared in Quetta while heading home. Imtiaz is a first-semester student of BS Public Finance at Bahauddin Zakariya University."

The BYC further highlighted," We urge human rights organizations and civil society to stand against these horrific crimes targeting peaceful Baloch students and civilians. In particular, we call on the United Nations Working Group on Enforced Disappearances to take immediate and preemptive measures to hold Pakistani authorities accountable for their crimes against humanity and the Baloch Nation."

Enforced disappearances are a daily occurrence in Balochistan, with reports indicating that over 55,000 individuals are currently missing, and thousands have been discovered dead. Human rights organizations, such as the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances and Amnesty International, have consistently blamed Pakistani military forces and intelligence agencies for carrying out these abductions.

