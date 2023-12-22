Pakistan: Free Sindh textbooks being sold illegally to scrap dealers, probe ordered

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : An investigation into the distribution of free Sindh Text Board textbooks to scrap dealers in the Badin area was ordered by the Education Department on Thursday, according to ARY News.

The books from the Sindh Text Board, which were meant to be given away for free to kids in government schools, were being sold to scrap dealers in Golarchi Tehsil, Badin District, according to sources close to the Education Department who spoke with ARY News.

The incident was deemed "shameful" by the relevant education department, which also ordered an instant inquiry and confiscated the books.

Strict punishment has been threatened against individuals responsible for this "shameful act" by the education administration.

Notably, the free textbook distribution started two days ago.

Earlier in 2022, Sindh Education Department officials were given clean chit in the inquiry committee report after the issue of selling textbooks to a scrap dealer came to light in Ghotki, according to ARY News.

After much distress over the sale of the 2016-2020 textbooks for scrap in Ghotki, the Sindh government took note and formed a committee to look into the situation.

