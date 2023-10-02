Pakistan: Gang involved in illegal kidney transplantation arrested

Lahore [Pakistan], October 2 : Lahore Police have arrested the gang involved in illegal kidney transplantation, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the caretaker CM informed that Doctor Fawad Mukhtar and all persons of his gang have been apprehended. He also announced that the police team that made the arrest would be awarded Pakistani Rupees 5,00,000

Punjab CM claimed that Dr Fawad Mukhtar by unlawfully stealing, duping and grabbing money extracted kidneys and performed transplant on 328 people.

The CM said the assistant of Dr Fawad gang doing operations was basically a motor mechanic and the same motor mechanic used to perform duties of administering anaesthesia to the people., ARY News reported.

He further said the gang was more active in Lahore and Taxila and used to perform kidney transplantation at homes instead of operation theaters.

“They [the gang] used to extort PKR 3 million from Pakistani patients while PKR 10 million from the patients coming from abroad,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the accused has confessed to perform 328 operations and this number could exceed as well.

“Money was extorted from a patient in Jinnah Hospital and later by committing fraud his healthy kidney was extracted. When that patient went to another doctor then he came to know that his one kidney is missing,” ARY News quoted Naqvi as saying.

The CM said the accused Dr Fawad Mukhtar had been arrested five times and used to commit the same notorious crime every time after getting released.

He further added that the Chief Secretary and his team was working and the prosecution has been directed to submit a strong challan. The police team conniving the release of Doctor Fawad has been suspended, ARY News reported.

To a query, Naqvi said that the Healthcare Commission would have to become fully proactive, adding “Claws are in place and we do not have any scope of making change. We will make the rules more effective to the maximum possible extent”.

