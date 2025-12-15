Pakistan: Garbage dump along Malir river leaves Karachi residents, commuters choking on stench and fumes

Karachi [Pakistan], December 15 : Residents of Defence View and surrounding neighbourhoods, students from nearby educational institutions and thousands of commuters using the Shaheed-i-Millat Expressway are facing severe discomfort due to garbage dumped along the Malir riverbank, Dawn reported.

The waste, collected from across District East, emits a persistent stench and releases dust and toxic gases into the surrounding area.

The site, known as GTS Imtiaz (Garbage Transfer Station-Imtiaz) because of its proximity to a department store outlet, is managed by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

According to Dawn, the facility serves as a temporary transfer point before waste is transported to landfill sites, but residents say its location near residential areas has severely affected daily life and public health.

During a visit to the locality, Dawn spoke to residents who said the pungent smell, dust and air pollution from the garbage piles have disrupted routines and contributed to various health problems.

Locals complained that a facility meant to be on the city's outskirts has instead been placed near housing areas, creating problems at the entrance to Defence Housing Authority and nearby localities.

Residents said that as people enter the district, they are immediately met with an overwhelming stench, while birds circle the garbage heaps, adding to what they described as an unhygienic environment.

International guidelines cited by Dawn note that waste should not be left in the open at transfer stations, as such facilities are meant only for temporary storage and should use sealed containers and covered halls to control odours and health risks.

These guidelines warn that open-air waste produces foul odours, harmful gases and dust, attracts flies and birds, and increases the risk of disease, particularly in residential areas.

Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions are especially vulnerable, while continuous exposure can cause mental stress, sleep disruption and a reduced quality of life.

A public health study referenced by Dawn explains that decomposing organic waste emits gases such as hydrogen sulphide, ammonia and methane, producing a rotten-egg smell.

Prolonged exposure can cause breathing difficulties, worsen asthma and allergies, trigger headaches and nausea, irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and affect the nervous system.

Residents and students shared their experiences of daily discomfort.

A Defence View Phase II resident said her family was facing multiple health issues, adding that the impact on her mother's respiratory health had been severe.

Another passer-by said people chose to live in upscale areas expecting cleaner surroundings, but the stench and pollution undermined that expectation.

"But when one enters the district and is immediately hit by a stench and pollution, the whole idea of living here seems pointless. The difference between affluent and ordinary areas disappears," he said.

Students from a private university located opposite the transfer station said daily garbage movement worsened the city's already poor air quality.

"This is totally unfair," one student said.

Others said that during morning garbage transfers, dust becomes so thick that it is "difficult to see, significantly reducing visibility".

They also recalled that smoke from burning garbage had previously filled classrooms and the campus, causing health issues, although burning had stopped over the past month.

One student said a smaller transfer station had been set up in the university parking area, leaving students "surrounded by garbage on both sides".

Residents living nearby said the situation worsens at night when garbage is moved.

"Even with windows and doors closed, the smell is so strong it causes nausea," one resident said.

Another local said he had been forced to relocate because the overpowering odour made breathing difficult for a family member with respiratory problems.

Shopkeepers in the area said the smell and pollution attracted flies over food items, raising serious hygiene concerns.

Residents also warned that the location of the garbage site near the Malir River could heighten environmental risks during rains, when contaminated water and waste could flow into the river.

Responding to complaints, the SSWMB Managing Director told Dawn that GTS Imtiaz functions as an intermediary point before waste is shifted to landfill sites.

He said four of Karachi's six garbage transfer stations, including GTS Imtiaz, are being modernised and that work on this site is expected to be completed by early next year.

"Once modernisation is complete, the facility will be upgraded into a covered centre to improve the collection and transfer of waste," he said.

Addressing concerns about garbage burning, he said scavengers had previously burned leftover waste after removing usable items, but guards have now been deployed to prevent such incidents.

He added that decomposing waste produces methane gas, posing a fire risk, and said water bowsers have been stationed at the site to respond quickly to potential hazards.

