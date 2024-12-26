Pakistan: Gas supply affected after pipeline damage in Balochistan

Karachi [Pakistan], December 26 : A gas pipeline at Akhtarabad Western Bypass in Pakistan's Balochistan has been damaged, disrupting supply to several areas, according to ARY News.

The spokesperson for Sui Southern said that an 18-inch diameter main gas supply line had been damaged. It was unclear whether the damage was caused by an accident or sabotage. Technical teams from Sui Southern have been dispatched to the site to assess the situation, ARY News reported.

The damage has affected supply to several areas, including Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostan, Yaru, Karbala, Harmizai, and Pishin. Several parts of Quetta, such as Airport Road, Naukali, Jinnah Town, Khazi, and Hazar Ganji, are also facing supply issues, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi is grappling with a severe gas crisis, with disruptions reported in 70 per cent of the city's areas as the temperatures have dropped.

Residents of Chaklala Scheme III, Gulistan Colony, Wilayat Homes, Eidgah Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad Khurram Colony, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Dhoke Kala Khan are struggling to prepare meals due to the lack of gas, ARY News reported.

The crisis has also led to the closure of tandoors in many neighbourhoods, further complicating daily life for residents.

Locals in Pakistan's Karachi have been grappling with a severe gas crisis amid cold weather forcing domestic consumers largely to purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Dawn reported.

The LPG loadshedding is scheduled in Karachi from 9:30 pm (local time) to 6 am (local time) and 2:30 pm (local time) to 5 pm (local time). However, the majority of the areas of Karachi either remained with LPG most of the day or received gas with a very low pressure.

Residents of parts of Karachi said that unannounced gas loadshedding always hit the city whenever winter was around the corner. The gas crisis has intensified since the winter season began in the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor