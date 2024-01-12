Pakistan: Girl gang-raped at gunpoint in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 : A Pakistani girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint within the limits of Shalimar police station in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the incident took place in the E-11 area of Islamabad.

A case has been registered after the girl, in her statement to the police, named a boy, identified as Zeeshan, and his two friends.

She stated that Zeeshan and his two friends sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, adding that the boy took her to the E-11 centre in a car and kept driving around, ARY News reported.

She said while driving around, Zeeshan rang up two of his friends, the report stated, adding that one of them was identified as Humza.

The report quoted the victim as saying further that Zeeshan forced her into the back seat of the car and pulled a gun at her.

She said Zeeshan and his two friends raped her at gunpoint and later dumped her near her residence, the report quoted the police as saying.

She added that the accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to the police or anyone else, ARY News added.

In an earlier incident, on January 7, a woman was 'raped' by an 'influential man' in Islamabad.

The victim accused the brother of two officers in Islamabad Police of raping her, alleging that the police refused to file a case in the matter, ARY News reported.

The woman alleged that the brother of the accused, Safdar, was piling pressure on her and her family to settle the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor