Pakistan Gives Nuclear Bomb Threat to Israel If It Nukes Iran, Says Top Iranian Official Mohsen Rezaei

Pakistan has told Iran that if Israel attack Tehran with Nuclear bombs than, Islamabad will launch Nuclear missile against Tel Aviv, claimed Iran's top general during an interview with national television. "if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them," Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei during a TV Interview. However, no such official statement from Pakistan in public domain issued.

Also Read | Netanyahu claims Iran wants to kill Trump.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated after Tel Aviv strikes nuclear locations in Tehran on June 13. The strikes between the them continued since then, with missiles and drones are entering each others border destroying homes and residential buildings in both countries.

Watch: Pakistan To Drop Nuclear Bomb On Israel, Says Top Iranian Official

PAK READY FOR N-STRIKE ON ISRAEL!

Pakistan told Iran that “if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them”, Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei during a TV Interview earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CERwIVHbFb — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 16, 2025

Pakistan Supporting Iran?

Khawaja Asif, Defence Minister of Pakistan, said that the Muslim nations should gather against Israel. Asif gave this statement while addressing the National Assembly on June 14 or they will “face the same fate" as Iran and Palestine.

"Israel has targeted Iran, Yemen, and Palestine. If Muslim nations don’t unite now, each will face the same fate," Asif said. He also argued Muslim countries to snap the diplomatic relations with Israel and called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to convene a meeting to form a joint strategy against the Jewish country. “We stand behind Iran and will support them at every international forum to protect their interest," Asif said.

Meanwhile, Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13 under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ killing top military officials and scientists at the nuclear facilities.