Karachi [Pakistan], October 19 Amid an escalating health emergency in Sindh, discrepancies between official dengue data and figures from major hospitals have raised serious questions over Pakistan's handling of disease surveillance, while the provincial health department reported only 819 dengue cases this year, data collected from three leading Karachi hospitals and a public-sector lab in Hyderabad point to more than 12,000 infections within just six weeks suggesting an outbreak far beyond official acknowledgment, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, government records list just one dengue-related fatality since July. Yet, some independent medical sources stated that six deaths, four in Hyderabad and two in Karachi, were linked to the mosquito-borne disease. Despite mounting concerns, authorities have remained tight-lipped, with senior Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) members openly doubting the accuracy of government statistics.

The data from Indus Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, and the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital reveal nearly 3,000 confirmed dengue cases between September 1 and October 16 alone. Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre recorded another 1,062 instances since July, while Aga Khan University Hospital also reported an unprecedented surge. In Hyderabad, the Diagnostic and Research Laboratory of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences reported 9,075 cases within a similar period, Dawn reported.

Health experts attribute the crisis to poor sanitation, stagnant rainwater, and a lack of fumigation. PMA-Sindh President Dr Bashir Ahmed Khaskheli criticised the authorities for failing to engage private clinics and local practitioners in data collection, calling official reports "a misleading reflection of the ground situation." The crisis is not limited to dengue alone.

Official figures claim 215,270 malaria cases across Sindh this year, but private hospitals indicate far higher numbers. Doctors warn that malaria appeared nearly a month earlier than usual, worsening the public health outlook, as cited by Dawn.

Although Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho claimed that intensified fumigation drives and monitoring efforts are underway, experts argue that Pakistan's neglected sewerage and drainage infrastructure continue to breed mosquitoes. The widening data mismatch highlights deep institutional dysfunction in Pakistan's health response, where denial and inefficiency have allowed preventable diseases to spiral out of control, as reported by Dawn.

