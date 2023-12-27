"Pakistan government involved in multi-billion corruption, FIA should investigate", says former provincial minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 : Former provincial Forest Minister and senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Imran Wakil accused the Gilgit Baltistan government in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) of being involved in corruption on a large scale, Pakistan vernacular media Daily K2 reported.

He claimed that he also has evidence of the multi-billion corruption by the government.

Talking to KPN, Imran Wakil said that by "keeping funds in Association for the Development of Pakistan (ADP) and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) without funding for Skardu and Chalas, the Gulbar Khan is preparing to reward his close relatives with his actions against the PEPRA rules".

He claimed that Gulbar Khan, the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, during his tenure as the provincial Health Minister in the Khalid Khurshid era, paved the way for the national treasury to inject vaccine worth more than USD 1 billion. After becoming the chief minister, he has kept billions of rupees in his budget and is doing corruption in a new way through the ghost scheme.

Imran Wakil said that in the previous period when Gulbar Khan was the Minister of Health, MRI machines were tendered for Chilas and Skardu regional headquarters hospitals and the machine that the Sindh government bought for PKR 32 crores in 2021 and 2022 was acquired for PKR 63 crores and PKR 75 lakhs, the vernacular media reported.

The total value of which is more than PKR 127 crores and only one company was pre-tendered for it, while there is no such scheme in ADP and Federal PSDP.

Wakil further alleged that after becoming CM, another tender of up to one billion was given to the same company and this matter has gone to the court.

He said that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Appellate Court should take immediate action on this mega corruption. We will prove the corruption, if we can't prove it, then we will be guilty of the people, the vernacular media reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor