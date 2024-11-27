Pakistan govt blames Imran Khan's wife for breaking negotiations to divert PTI's march from Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 27 : The efforts to 'peacefully' redirect the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march from Islamabad's D-Chowk were thwarted by the assertive role of former first lady Bushra Bibi, Dawn reported, citing sources.

The Pakistan government has accused Bushra Bibi of derailing talks for an alternative protest venue and inciting violence among PTI supporters.

According to Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, aide to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, efforts to mediate began late Monday night, with a proposal for PTI to halt the march at Sangjani, a location on the capital's outskirts.

"Khan sahib was extremely agitated and annoyed at the treatment being meted out to him in his prison cell, but after a lot of discussions that also covered the Islamabad High Court ruling, he reluctantly agreed to stop the march at the city limits," Saif said.

Imran Khan reportedly agreed to the plan on the condition that it would lead to "solid negotiations with the government" for his release and the withdrawal of cases against him and senior PTI leaders, including Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

Behind-the-scenes efforts to broker a compromise included attempts to establish a telephone call between the jailed PTI chairman and Gandapur. Although the message to divert to Sangjani was conveyed, technical issues prevented direct communication. "By the time efforts were made to re-establish contact with Ali Amin and others, the rally had already entered Islamabad. It was too late by then," Saif explained.

"Bushra Bibi was aggressive. She was defiant," Dawn quoted a source, adding that she demanded direct communication with Khan through a video call, which was unfeasible due to technical constraints. Her presence reportedly energized PTI workers, diminishing Gandapur's authority. "Bushra is now calling the shots and CM Gandapur is playing second fiddle," the insider claimed.

The situation escalated when a vehicle from the protest struck Rangers personnel, heightening tensions near D-Chowk. Addressing the volatile standoff, a source described the scene as "an eye-ball-to-eye-ball situation at D-Chowk."

Gandapur, they said, was "stuck between a rock and a hard place," navigating pressures from both the party and the charged protesters.

In a speech on Tuesday evening, Bushra Bibi urged demonstrators to move towards D-Chowk, encouraging them to bring Gandapur along. This move exacerbated the federal government's concerns. In response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused an unnamed "secret leader" of undermining the agreement to hold the demonstration at Sangjani.

"There is a secret leadership controlling things in the background; the entire frontline leadership is powerless in front of them," Naqvi said, hinting at Bushra Bibi's involvement. Information Minister Atta Tarar went further, blaming her for the violence. "She was sending children and labourers to the front lines," Tarar alleged as quoted by Dawn.

Adding to the confusion, a post on Imran Khan's official X (formerly Twitter) account appeared to contradict Barrister Saif's claims, endorsing Bushra Bibi's stance.

"My message for my team is to fight until the last ball is bowled. We will not back down until our demands are met!" the post read. It thanked overseas Pakistanis for their support and urged those not yet participating to join the protest, while emphasizing the need for peace and unity. "All Pakistanis participating in the protest must remain peaceful, stay united, and stand firm until our demands are met."

As the protest continues, PTI leaders alleged they are grappling with the aftermath of the failed negotiations and planning their next move. "We made a lot of efforts to find a peaceful way to resolve the issue. Both sides have toughened their positions. It has now entered into a critical and very sensitive phase. One wrong move and we will have a very serious situation at hand," Saif cautioned.

