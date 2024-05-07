Pakistan govt not doing anything about interference in judicial matters: SC Judge

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 : Pakistan's apex court justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that the government was not doing anything regarding the alleged interference in judicial matters, Geo News reported.

Justice Mandokhail made these remarks as a six-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, resumed the suo motu hearing on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges' letter accusing intelligence agencies of meddling in judicial matters.

The bench also included Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Earlier on March 25, six judges of IHC demanded CJP Isa to convene a judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or "intimidation" of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary, reported Geo News.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan said that the order must be shown to the prime minister to file the government's reply.

Awan added that the government would be able to file its response by tomorrow if they receive the order today.

Moreover, the Supreme Court Bar Association also submitted suggestions to the top court and said that it would never compromise on the independence of the judiciary.

The SCBA further called for an inquiry against those who intervene in judicial matters.

It said that the IHC has the power of contempt of court and it should have taken contempt of court action for any kind of interference, as reported by Geo News.

The six IHC judges Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz wrote a letter to the chief justice, who is also chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

They further sought guidance from the council on the "interference" of the spy agencies in court affairs.

They states, "We are writing to seek guidance from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on part of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such actions that come to his/her attention in relation to colleagues and/or members of the courts that the High Court supervises."

Later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 1 took suo motu notice of the IHC judges' letter and formed a seven-member bench led by CJP Isa to hear the matter, Geo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor