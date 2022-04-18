Pakistan govt removes Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has removed Punjab province's Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader refused to administer the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

This comes after Cheema postponed the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz while he held consultations with the legal team, Daily Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has used his discretionary powers to remove Cheema, who has been directed to leave the Governor's house at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the premier has also sent a summary to the president in this regard.

PTI leader visited Pakistan Muslim League (Q) PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and condemned the assault that occurred during the voting in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday.

Cheema mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz was not authorized to remove him from his office, saying the power rests with the President only.

Omar Cheema, one of the important members of the former ruling party, earlier replaced Chaudhry Sarwar after the ousted Prime Minister removed Sarwar for his decision to call the Punjab Assembly session.

Earlier, there were reports that Cheema was likely to resign in the aftermath of the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's seat following a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Once a new Prime Minister takes the oath of his position, the Punjab Governor will resign from his post, ARY News had reported citing sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor