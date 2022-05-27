Pakistan govt spends Rs 149 million to maintain law and order during Imran Khan's protest march

Amid the worsening economic woes of the country, the Pakistan government spent Rs 149 million to maintain the law and order during the protest march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to Islamabad on Wednesday.

Police officers said that the government released the amount on a written request of the department to cater for the requirements, the Dawn reported.

The request for the supplementary grant was made to the chief commissioner's office, it then reached the interior ministry and then it was forwarded to the finance ministry for release of funds, said the police officers.

The police, in their written request to the government, said that they would maintain the law and order and would deploy security personnel from outside Islamabad. Besides this, other necessary items would be arranged, it stated.

The department said that the government allocated very limited funds in the current financial year and it was already consumed and thus requested the government to release more funds on an urgent basis to ensure effective security measures during the law and order situation due to the PTI's protest and sit-in.

It demanded the amount of Rs 149 million to bear the expenses for five days including Rs 47,500,000 for hiring 380 containers, Rs 1,300,000 for four cranes and Rs 1,000,000 for four fork lifters.

It also asked for Rs 2,798,500 for 100 buses for transportation of the force from outside to the capital, Rs 9794,750 for 350 buses for transportation of the force within the capital, Rs 2,798,500 for 100 buses for transportation of the force back to their respective districts, Rs 1,685,000 for 100 trucks for logistics teams, food, water, and Rs 260,000 for 10 water tankers for five days.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 41,250,000 was also demanded for food charges for 15,000 officials of the capital and other district police for five days, the officers said, adding for the purchase of complete anti-riot kits another amount of Rs35,300,000 was demanded.

Besides, Rs 4,500,000 was also requested for the purchase of miscellaneous items, the Dawn reported.

The police officers told that further said that the department had earlier demanded Rs 150 million for the maintenance of law and order in the capital during the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in March 2022, a vote of no-confidence against the ousted prime minister and the subsequent election of the incumbent prime minister, the Dawn reported. However, the government did not approve any funds for the police.

Considering this, the department had no funds available with them, at present to hold an upcoming event, the police said. Thus they requested additional funds from the government.

Meanwhile, Police booked PTI chief Imran Khan and registered multiple cases against several leaders and workers of PTI for provocating riots in the federal capital. Out of total cases registered against 150 people, police arrested 39 people for burning the metro stations at the Jinnah Avenue of Islamabad, damaging a government vehicle at the Express Chowk, and breaking the glass windows of Pakistani media, Geo News and Jang office.

Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was ousted from power by a no-trust vote held a long protest march on Wednesday against the present government, demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and to conduct the next general election and invited people to join in large numbers.

The city turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

To control the law and order situation in the federal capital, the Pakistan government deployed troops of the Pakistan army in the Red Zone to protect important government buildings including the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister's Office and others. The decision was taken under Article 245 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reported the Geo TV.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor