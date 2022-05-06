Pakistan govt to probe Imran Khan's assets, PTI's foreign funding

After the removal of Imran Khan through no-confidence vote, Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to scrutinise the statements of assets and income of former prime minister Imran Khan.

As per the sources, the government has also decided to get the bank account details of Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafique, who served as the employees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretariat, The News International reported.

Further the newspaper stated, citing the sources that government has decided to write a letter to the international financial institutions to sought the record of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan's international bank accounts.

It stated citing the sources that the government has sought the records of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022. Records of huge sums of money coming into the private accounts of four PTI employees are being sought from the SBP and arrests will also be made in the light of the evidence.

Independent auditors will conduct the forensic examination of records while Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) will take action by obtaining records at their respective levels, sources said.

According to the government sources, a data exchange agreement was reached during the tenure of former finance minister Ishaq Dar under which action will be taken. Under the agreement, the FBR has the legal authority to take records from foreign banks.

Sources also said that records of other foreign bank accounts including US, UK, Canada, Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Australia will be obtained.

This comes after the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan criticised the present government and accused accused his former aides Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen of seeking illegal benefits from him during his tenure.

Speaking about Jahangir Tareen, the PTI supremo said his problem was the sugar crisis on which a commission was also formed. "Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter, differences developed with Tareen."

As per local media reports, before coming to power, the then Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held a secret meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen and discussed the ouster of the Imran Khan government.

Blaming his allies, Khan said the beneficiaries of a corrupt system are sitting in the institutions and there are people in our institutions who support them.

Imran Khan said that 60 per cent of the people in the cabinet are currently on bail, as reported by The News International.

"Shehbaz Sharif's Rs 16 billion corruption reference is an open and shut case. Sharif's family is either on bail or convicted, they are now imposed on the nation."

The PTI supremo also said that he has never interfered in the judiciary and courts are not taking action against those who overthrew the government with Rs 20-25 crores.

While addressing a public gathering previously in March, Imran Khan has called former members of his party a 'clique of looters' who have united to protect their vested interests by creating hype about a no-trust motion against the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

