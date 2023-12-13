Pakistan govt urged to block national identity cards of PTI leaders absconding since May 9 violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 : The Punjab Police urged the government to block Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who were declared absconders in May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

The police requested the caretaker government to block the CNICs of 18 PTI leaders in a letter to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The absconding leaders include Murad Saeed, Imtiaz Sheikh, Farhat Abbas, Wasif Qayyum, Hamid Raza, Farrukh Habib, Aslam Iqbal, Azam Swati, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Ahmed Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Saeed Ahmed Sindhu and Hammad Azhar.

The Lahore police department had earlier revised its list of 850 suspects in connection with the May 9 riots and arrested 54 persons, who were allegedly involved in arson, reported ARY News.

Many PTI leaders are being investigated for the May 9 incidents, which took place throughout Pakistan following the former chairman's detention in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

After the former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 this year, violence and rioting broke out across the country.

The fury over Khan's arrest spilled onto the streets as his supporters staged rallies in both big and distant cities.

The provincial governments in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad even had to call in the military to maintain peace and order.

During a demonstration, PTI workers attacked Army facilities and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore.

Notably, the former PTI chairman was arrested on August 5 from his Lahore residence following a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

